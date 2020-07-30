Nepal asserts claim over Kalapani

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU, JULY 29

Darchula District Administration Office has written a letter to Indian authorities in Dharchula, Uttarakhand, stating that Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani are Nepal’s territories as per Article 5 of Sugauli Treaty, maps and historical facts and evidences.

The letter adds that it was natural for Nepalis to go to these areas.

Chief District Officer of Darchula district Sharad Kumar Pokharel told THT that he wrote to Indian authorities asking them not to create obstruction in Nepalis’ movement into these areas in response to Indian authorities letter to his office.

India’s Dharchula Sub-district official Anil Kumar Shukla had sent an e-mail to Darchula DAO on July 14, calling for an end to ‘illegal’ entry of Nepalis into the territories.

Stating that such ‘illegal’ crossing of the border would create problems for administrations of both countries, Shukla had urged the Nepali side to stop ‘illegal’ crossings and inform the Indian side about any such activity.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 30, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

