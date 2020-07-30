Nepal asserts claim over Kalapani

KATHMANDU, JULY 29
Darchula District Administration Office has written a letter to Indian authorities in Dharchula, Uttarakhand, stating that Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani are Nepal’s territories as per Article 5 of Sugauli Treaty, maps and historical facts and evidences.
The letter adds that it was natural for Nepalis to go to these areas.
Chief District Officer of Darchula district Sharad Kumar Pokharel told THT that he wrote to Indian authorities asking them not to create obstruction in Nepalis’ movement into these areas in response to Indian authorities letter to his office.
India’s Dharchula Sub-district official Anil Kumar Shukla had sent an e-mail to Darchula DAO on July 14, calling for an end to ‘illegal’ entry of Nepalis into the territories.
Stating that such ‘illegal’ crossing of the border would create problems for administrations of both countries, Shukla had urged the Nepali side to stop ‘illegal’ crossings and inform the Indian side about any such activity.
READ ALSO:
KATHMANDU, JULY 28 The new Tourism Act that was recently drafted by the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation has been submitted to the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs for further discussions before it is approved. However, the trekking guides are not very happy wi Read More...
Kathmandu, July 28 The Legislation Management Committee has consulted with former vice-chancellors of various universities on the ‘Yogmaya Ayurveda University Management Bill’. During consultation, former vice-chancellor of Tribhuvan University Prof Hiraman Maharjan stressed the need to in Read More...
Kathmandu, July 28 Though the constitution and prevalent law ensure right to information, many government offices have yet to grant access to information for the public. At a meeting of the State Affairs and Good Governance Committee of the House of Representative today, Chief Commissioner of Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 28 The government has finalised the investment modality of the Bheri-Babai Diversion Multipurpose (Irrigation/ Hydropower) Project. The Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation (MoE- WRI) has decided to take the project forward by adopting the company model as its invest Read More...
Rautahat, July 28 As the monsoon-fuelled Bagmati River threatens to breach its embankment in Durga Bhagawati Rural Municipality, Rautahat, hundreds of houses in the local level are at high risk. The river has already damaged about 2 metres of the embankment constructed to save human settle Read More...
Kathmandu, July 28 The government has issued ‘Standard on Extraction, Sale and Management of Stones, Pebbles and Sand’ to ensure easy supply of river and mine-based products for infrastructure development activities while discouraging excessive and indiscriminate exploitation of natural resou Read More...
Rajbiraj, July 28 While a prohibitory order is in place to curb the transmission of COVID-19 in Rajbiraj, two more local levels have closed down all services except essential ones in Saptari. Rajgadh Rural Municipality and Rupani Rural Municipality have decided to close down all services excep Read More...
Siraha, July 28 All the health posts under Naraha Rural Municipality are reeling under acute medicine crunch in Siraha. The medicine shortage started after controversy emerged in the procurement process. Health Department Chief Ram Prasad Yadav said the buying process was delayed due to dis Read More...