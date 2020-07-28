India makes Kalapani, Lipulekh off limits to Nepalis

BAJURA, JULY 27
India has written to the District Administration Office of Darchula in Nepal, asking the latter to stop the entry of Nepalis into Kalapani, Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Gunji.
India’s Dharchula Sub-district official Anil Kumar Shukla sent an e-mail to Darchula DAO on July 14, citing the information of ‘illegal’ entry of Nepalis into the territories. Saying that such ‘illegal’ crossings of the border will create problems for the administrations of both countries, Shukla has urged the Nepali side to stop ‘illegal’ crossings and inform the Indian side about any such activity.
Nepal has issued its revised map claiming the territories as its own, but India also claims that the territories are part of India and has now sent the letter.
Darchula Chief District Officer Sharad Kumar Pokharel, however, said the letter was sent yesterday.
“Though they have sent the letter, locals said they weren’t stopped by anyone,” he said.
It is learnt that India had also communicated concern to Darchula DAO when the CDO and the district police chief DSP Padam Bahadur Bista had gone to Chhangaru in Byas.
India is said to have adopted a strict policy regarding movement in the Kalapani region after Armed Police Force set up a border outpost at Gaga in Chhangaru. After the BOP was set up, a police team led by Inspector Lili Bahadur Chand had set out towards Kalapani for the first time.
But just as they had crossed Upper Kauwa, they were stopped by Indian security personnel.
According to local sources, Indian security forces are said to have come a kilometre further down from where they were earlier in Kalapani and created a barricade by gathering boulders.
Kalapani is some 14 km from Chhangaru.
On July 13, the government had decided to set up an APF gulma in Chhangaru Gaga. APF BOPs are also slated to be set up in Kauwa and Tinkar. Moreover, the Nepali Army is working to open a track to Chhangaru by setting up a camp in Ghatibagar, Byas. NA is also working to construct Darchula-Tinkar road.
There are also preparations to station the Nepali Army in Chhangaru.
Nowadays, the presence of NA has intensified and monitoring of the Byas region from helicopters has also been intensified.
