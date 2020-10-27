Nepal chosen as theme country in Beijing International Photo Exhibition

KATHMANDU: Nepal has been presented as the theme country in the 10-day-long international photo exhibition that kicked off today in Beijing, China.

Sino-Nepal Media Society has represented Nepal in the exhibition with 50 pictures from world heritage enlisted regions of Chitwan National Park and Sagarmatha National Park.

Organised by Culture and Tourism Ministry of China and the People’s Government of Beijing Metropolitan City, Nepal is given special exhibition hall with separate space as the theme country in the BRI World Natural Heritage International Photo Exhibition.

Photos taken by Nepal’s professional photographers Narayan Rijal, Komal Bhagat, Ashish Gurung, Ang Rita Sherpa, Bed Kumar Dhakal, Sagar Giri, Baburam Lamichhane, among others, are featured in the exhibition.

Management for participation of Nepal in the exhibition was done by the Society with support from the Embassy of Nepal in Beijing. Present in the inaugural session of the exhibition, Deputy Chief of Mission and Minister of Embassy of Nepal in Beijing, Sushil Kumar Lamsal, said that the visitors could take a lot of information about Nepal while terming the exhibition ‘a window to know about Nepal’.

Lamsal hoped that such events would encourage Chinese nationals to visit Nepal after the pandemic coronavirus was over.

High-level officials of Chinese government working in different agencies were present on the occasion, Chairman of Society Dhruba Poudel said.