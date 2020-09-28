Nepal COVID-19 Update: 1351 new cases, 742 recoveries, four fatalities recorded on Monday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 998,407 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried wherein 10,080 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 6,310 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases Nepal, currently, is 19,624.

1,351 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 74,745.

As many as 742 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 54,640.

Meanwhile, four fatalites were reported today with which the covid-19 death tally has now advanced to 481.

Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam urged the public to not take the pandemic casually and adopt necessary precautionary measures to ensure safety from the virus as cases of infection are being regularly reported from across the country.

As of today, the country has witnessed 74,745 cases of the coronavirus infection while 54,640 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, 481 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.

