Nepal COVID-19 Update: 1477 new cases, 2798 recoveries and 6 fatalities recorded on Sunday

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

Till date, 1,609,079 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 6,476 tests were performed in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 1,021 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal is 35,125.

1,477 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 209,776.

As many as 2,798 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 173,430.

Meanwhile, 6 more fatalities were confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the COVID-19 death tally has now reached 1,221.

As of today, the country has witnessed 209,776 cases of the coronavirus infection while 173,430 people have recovered from the disease. Meanwhile, 1,221 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook