Nepal COVID-19 Update: 381 new cases, 130 recoveries, two fatalities recorded on Wednesday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 412,953 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, wherein 6,459 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 9,925 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 6,174 people are in isolation, receiving treatment.
381 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 21,390.
As many as 130 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, stated the Ministry. With the recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 15,156.
In a grime milestone, Nepal’s COVID-19 death-toll has now advanced to 60. Two fatalities were recorded today.
Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwar Gautam cautioned the public that the rate of transmission in the country is on the surge while also appealing people to adopt the prescribed precautionary measures to ensure safety against the virus.
