Nepal COVID-19 Update: 464 new cases, 425 recoveries, five deaths recorded today

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 427,501 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, wherein 7,926 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 10,207 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 6,330 people are in isolation, receiving treatment.
464 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 22,214.
As many as 425 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, stated the Ministry. With the recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 15,814.
In a grime milestone, Nepal’s COVID-19 death-toll has now advanced to 70. Five fatalities were recorded today.
Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwar Gautam appealed to the public to refrain from organising and participating in any gathering, meanwhile also suggesting the following prescribed measures against the transmission:
Similarly, the ministry has also requested hospital administrations to make their staffers work in shifts to check overcrowding.
As of today, the country has witnessed 22,214 cases of the coronavirus infection while 15,814 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, seventy COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
