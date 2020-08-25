THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 610,469 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 11,432 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 10,453 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 14,250 people are in isolation.

855 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 33,533.

READ ALSO: Health Ministry reports 855 new coronavirus cases; nationwide count crosses 33k

As many as 313 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 19,119.

Seven more patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease, confirmed the Health Ministry. With this, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has advanced to 164.

READ MORE: Seven fatalities reported Tuesday, Nepal’s Covid-19 death toll advances to 164

As of today, the country has witnessed 33,533 cases of the coronavirus infection while 19,119 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, 164 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook