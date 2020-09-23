Nepal denies claims of construction by Chinese side within its territory

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has denied claims of construction of buildings by China within Nepali territory between Nepal-China boundary pillars.

Issuing a statement on Wednesday, MoFA stated that it has taken note of media reports on alleged construction between Nepal-China boundary pillars number 11 and 12 at Humla district, meanwhile, refuting the same.

MoFA bases its statement on reports of the joint field inspection and boundary maps and official records, which have been verified by the Department of Survey and the Government of Nepal.

Read Also: China-Nepal border row: Nepal yet to offer official stand on missing border pillar

The matter in question has resurfaced while it had previously come into attention in 2016, wherein at the time an inter-ministerial team after the field inspection had concluded that the said buildings were located approximately one kilometer inside the Chinese territory from the Nepal-China border.

Read the full statement:

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook