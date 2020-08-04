Nepal logs one more COVID-19 fatality; death toll reaches 58

THT Online

KATHMANDU: One more person has succumbed to the coronavirus infection, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) at its regular media briefing, on Tuesday.

A 77-year-old male from Biratnagar Metropolitan City-5, Morang, has died from the highly contagious disease on Monday.

The patient had been admitted in the isolation ward of Biratnagar-based Koshi Hopital, following health issues including fever and respiratory complications, stated the ministry. He had underlying health conditions including diabetes and high blood pressure.

With this recent addition, Nepal’s COVID-19 tally stands at 58.

