Nepal registers 1,325 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, tally moves to 64,122

KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry has reported 1, 325 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours taking the national tally to 64,122.
The number of total active cases in the country as of today is 17,478.
There are 9,071 people in institutional isolation while 8, 407 people are in home isolation.
Similarly, 7,451 people are placed in quarantine facilities in the various parts across the country.
Following an improvement in their condition, a good number of 966 people have been discharged from the health facilities, taking the total number of recoveries to 46,233.
On Saturday, Nepal registered 1,204 new Covid-19 cases with tally moving past 62k.
