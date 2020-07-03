THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal has seen a huge jump in number of daily Covid-19 cases on Friday. With the confirmation of 740 cases in the last 24 hours, the country’s coronavirus infection tally has hit 15,259.

This is the highest recorded single-day spike, till date.

As many as 823 people were discharged from various health facilities upon recovery as per the latest update provided by Ministry of Health and Population. Till date, 6143 people have recovered from the infection.

One more death was reported today. A 85-year-old male, resident of New Baneshwar in Kathmandu, who was a hypertensive, had Parkinson’s disease and was diagnosed with Covind-19, passed away on Wednesday.

He was admitted to a private hospital in the city following complaints of chest pain and urinary issues and was treated in isolation at the hospital’s ICU.

With this, Nepal’s Covid-19 death toll has climbed to 32.

On Thursday, 473 cases were confirmed, moving the case count to 14,519 with one death reported.

