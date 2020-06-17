Nepali Congress seeks PCR machine, health workers

Himalayan News Service

Panchthar, June 16

Nepali Congress Panchthar District working committee has sought a PCR machine and qualified health workers to conduct coronavirus tests in the district.

The party today sent a memorandum to the prime minister and the Office of Council of Ministers through the district administration office.

“As threat of the pandemic is growing, the government must set up a laboratory with a PCR machine and qualified health workers in Panchthar so that not only the people of Panchthar, but also those from Ilam and Terhathum benefit,” read the memorandum.

Besides seeking the PCR testing facility in the district itself, the memorandum has also criticised the government for its handling of the pandemic.

“It’s because of the gross irresponsibility of the government that the risk of the pandemic hasn’t disappeared, but exacerbated,” the document read, seeking the provision of relief and self-employment for jobless youths in the country and others returning from abroad.

The memorandum was signed by NC district president Narendra Kumar Kerung. It also extended gratitude to people’s representatives, health workers, security agencies, the local administration, journalists, civil society and political parties for helping to keep Panchthar free of the virus thus far.

