Nepali Congress submits memorandum to Gandaki Chief Minister

Pokhara, June 16
Nepali Congress Parliamentary Party of Gandaki Provincial Assembly today handed over a memorandum to Gandaki Province Chief Minister Prithivi Subba Gurung in Pokhara.
Nepali Congress said that the government had completely failed to control COVID-19 and demanded that the testing and treatment system be expanded as the number of infected persons had increased greatly in the province.
According to the memo, 19 people have died due to the virus in the country and more than 125 Nepalis have died abroad. The memo wished speedy recovery to patients receiving treatment in different health facilities.
NC has expressed gratitude to those in the frontline of the fight against coronavirus — treating patients, offering security and providing right information to people about the pandemic. The memo further reads that the NC has been helping the government to manage security among the public.
The memo added that the government could neither implement decisions, nor would it listen to constructive suggestions from the opposition. NC will present itself strongly against the government if the latter is not serious about protecting people’s health, said the memo.
The NC, with its 22-point demand submitted the memorandum to the government.
The NC demanded that the rapid diagnostic test be stopped completely and the scope of PCR tests be expanded.
The memo added that at least one PCR machine should to be managed in each district of the province in the first phase and PCR tests should be expanded to every municipality and rural municipality.
The NC further demanded that infected and non-infected persons should not be kept in the same place and government schools, party palaces, community buildings with separate toilets be used to keep the suspects.
The government should take serious action against those accused of rape and sexual violence, among other criminal activities in quarantine facilities.
The NC further added that health equipment with ventilators should be managed in every isolation ward and health materials, insurance policy, among others, were required for health workers and others who worked in frontline against COVID.
The NC also suggested that the upcoming budget had to give priority to agriculture, creation of employment and preparation for a solid base to fight against COVID. The NC further demanded necessary fertiliser and technical support for farmers.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 17, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
