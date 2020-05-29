‘Nepali Congress will support new map of Nepal’

Kathmandu, May 28
Nepali Congress Spokesperson Bishwa Prakash Sharma said at a press conference today that his party would stand in favour of the newly issued country’s map when the issue would come up in the Parliament but the party had reserved the right to take an organisational decision on the issue.
The government recently issued a new map depicting Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani as the country’s territories and also registered a constitution amendment bill in the Parliament Secretariat seeking to revise Nepal’s map in schedule 3 of the constitution.
“We want to see national consensus emerge on the map issue to ensure all parties are one when the issue is put to vote in the Parliament,” Sharma said and added that his party was also trying to help forge consensus on the map issue.
Janata Samajwadi Party-Nepal has demanded that the constitution be amended to address the demands of Madhesis, Janajatis and other marginalised groups and not just to amend the coat of arms in the constitution.
“NC wants to see efforts to resolve the border row intensified, but not an outburst of arrogance,” Sharma said in an oblique reference to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s recent jibe at India.
The PM had taken a potshot at India’s motto of Satyameva Jayate (truth will prevail) inscribed on the State Emblem of India — a four-faced lion — saying in the House of Representatives on May 19, “I ask India whether its motto is Satyameva Jayate or Singhameva Jayate (muscular power will prevail).”
Sharma said government ministers had unnecessarily dragged the NC into controversy yesterday when they said the government had removed the constitution amendment bill from the business schedule of the HoR after the NC requested for the same.
“The last meeting of the Business Advisory Council had decided not to schedule any meeting of the HoR on May 27 and yet the speaker listed the bill as a possible agenda and later removed it from the business schedule.
“When the bill was listed as a possible agenda, the Nepali Congress was not consulted, but why was the NC dragged into controversy when the bill was removed from the business schedule?” Sharma wondered.
He said the NC wanted Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani under the country’s control, but issuing the map alone would not ensure fulfilment of the government’s responsibility.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 29, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
We’ll readily pay all our ticket and travel expenses and stay in quarantine for 14 days KATHMANDU, MAY 27 Nepalis, who had travelled abroad for non-employment reasons such as education, health and leisure and have been stuck there due to travel restrictions in place to contain the spread of co Read More...
Kathmandu, May 27 With the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country, the risk for dengue and other mosquito-borne illnesses has increased. Continuous rainfall, rising temperature and humidity has provided a perfect environment for mosquitoes to breed. According to Epidemiology Read More...
Kathmandu, May 27 The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority today filed a chargesheet at the Special Court against nine persons, including chief of Land Revenue Office, Khotang, for their involvement in corruption. Those indicted for corruption include LRO chief Yadunath Dahal Read More...
Kathmandu, May 27 Padam Bahadur Thapa, 48 , who was spotted at Kaushaltar area of Bhaktapur at around 3:00pm, was riding a cycle cart to reach a house where he was assigned some work. He was promised Rs 200 for the work. Thapa is facing a hard time these days as his income has been limited Read More...
Kathmandu, May 27 The Supreme Court today issued an interim order to Parsa District Administration telling it not to execute its order of May 13 authorising security forces to take people who flee from quarantine centres into custody and even use lethal force against them, if necessary. The in Read More...
Kathmandu Sanu Kanchha Gandharba has been playing sarangi since he was 12 years old. He followed his traditional profession, playing sarangi from village to village in Gorkha, Lamjung, Tanahun and Kaski. More than 30 years ago, he was drawn to Thamel and its tourists, and the prospect it offered Read More...
POKHARA: Three more persons have been detected with coronavirus transmission in Syangja district on Thursday, the Gandaki Province Health Directorate confirmed. According to Health Director Binod Bindu Sharma, two males aged 26 and 22 and a 39-year-old female of Waling Municipality tested positiv Read More...
Kathmandu, May 27 Member of Parliament Bimal Prasad Srivastav today demanded investigation against All Nepal Football Association Karma Tsering Sherpa for defaming Madhesi community. Sherpa, in an interview with an online portal recently, had claimed that the people of Terai region lacked nati Read More...