Nepali Embassy in London celebrates Mahakavi Devkota’s birth anniversary

LONDON: The Embassy of Nepal in London organised a literature festival on Sunday to mark the 112th birth anniversary of Mahakavi (great poet) Laxmi Prasad Devkota.
At a programme organised in three phases, Nepal’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom Dr Durga Bahadur Subedi highlighted the contributions of literary writers residing in the UK to the enrichment and enhancement of Nepali language and literature.
On the occasion, Michael Hutt, a retired professor of the London-based School of Oriental and African Studies having credible knowledge about Nepali langue and literature, shed light on the overall evolutionary development of Nepali literature. He highlighted the contributions of noted poets and literary figures of Nepal and also recited their creation.
Literary figure Gopi Sapkota presented a working paper on the contemporary situation of Nepali literature in the United Kingdom. Also speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Surya Prasad Subedi, founder of Nepali Literary Development Council, UK, Suresh Jung Shah and chairperson of International Literary Society, UK, Laxmi Rai have elucidated on the chronological development of Nepali literature in the UK. Also on the occasion, the books ‘Nepali Muktak in the United Kingdom’ and ‘Nepali Gajal in the United Kingdom’ edited by Dr Dubasu Chhetri as well as Nepali literature special edition 1 and 2 of Nepal’s oldest monthly literary magazine ‘Sharada’ were made public.
Various Nepali literary writers attending the programme from the UK, Europe and Nepal had recited poems, lyrics and Muktak at the event.
