Nepali film actor Mahima Silwal, her sister killed in Dhading road accident

Keshav Adhikari

DHADING: Nepali film actor Mahima Silwal and her sister Sharmila died in a road accident that occurred along the Prithvi Highway in Gajuri Municipality-2 of Dhading district, on Wednesday afternoon.

Gajuri-based Area Police Office (APO) confirmed the death of the actress and her sister, the residents of Bharatpur Metropolitan City-13 of Chitwan district.

The fatal road accident occurred when Silwal sisters were travelling to their hometown, Chitwan by a scooter (Ba 98 Pa 7058), the APO informed. Police said a passenger bus (Lu 2 Kha 135) heading towards Kathmandu from Bhairahawa rammed the ill-fated two-wheeler severely injuring the duo riders at Chambas, at around 5:45 pm yesterday.

The injured were rushed to Primary Health Centre, Gajuri where Mahima breathed her last in course of treatment. Likewise, critically injured Sharmila was referred to Kathmandu-based National Trauma Centre where she died during the course of treatment the same night, Police Inspector Bhojraj Panday at the APO informed.

Meanwhile, police have impounded the bus and detained its driver for further investigation, police informed.

Silwal pursued her career featuring in music videos, television commercials, print ads before making her acting debut from film Karbahi. She has worked in more than half a dozen Nepali films.

