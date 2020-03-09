Nepali in Australia tests positive for coronavirus

Ujjwal Satyal

Kathmandu, March 8

A Nepali student in Tasmania, Australia, tested positive for COVID-19, which has spread across 101 countries, killing more than 3,500 and affecting more than 105,000.

The man, in his early 20s from eastern Nepal, has been isolated at Royal Hobart Hospital in Tasmania. He is ‘out of danger’ and ‘faring well’, but ‘little confused as he does not feel ill’, three Australia-based Nepalis told THT.

The man, who is pursuing Advanced Diploma in Leadership and Management at Australian Ideal College, reached Hobart on February 26 after spending a month in Nepal. He had reached Hobart via Singapore, where he spent 20 hours, and Sydney, where he spent a few hours. While in transit in Singapore, he had left the airport and spent several hours in the city, multiple sources in Australia said.

A day after arriving in Hobart, he developed flu-like symptoms. He visited a medical facility, where he was told to ‘remain in self-isolation’ as he may have contracted COVID-19. The man contacted a telephone hotline after developing further symptoms on March 6 and visited Royal Hobart Hospital, as per the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. He tested positive for COVID-19 the next day.

“A Nepali student in Tasmania has contracted coronavirus disease,” confirmed Durapada Sapkota, deputy chief of mission at the Nepali Embassy in Sydney.

Punam Panta, president of Nepali Society of Tasmania, also said the man is ‘fit and healthy’.

It is not sure where the man contracted the disease, as Nepal first reported coronavirus case almost two months ago and that person has since stopped showing symptoms of the disease. Sources in Australia that THT talked to said he ‘must have contracted the disease in Singapore’.

A number of media outlets in Australia reported that he did not isolate himself, but visited some places after showing symptoms of coronavirus. He visited his college on February 28 and left after 15 minutes saying he was suffering from jet lag, according to the college website. The next day and on March 1, he worked as a food and beverage attendant, abc.net.au said quoting the director of Tasmania’s Public Health Services, Mark Veitch. On March 6, he came to the college with an N95 mask and told the trainer he had taken a COVID-19 test and was awaiting results. The same day he worked at Cargo restaurant and O bar, according to abc.net.au. He also spent time at Parliament Lawns.

ABC reported that four members of the man’s family and three of his friends are now in 14-day quarantine. The college website said four students he had met in college on March 6 have also been asked to stay in self-isolation.

A version of this article appears in print on March 09, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook