Nepali Sherpa climbers leave for K2 winter ascent

KATHMANDU: A renowned Nepali climber today left for the Karakoram region in Pakistan aiming to script history in mountain climbing.
Mingma Gyalje Sherpa along with his Nepali team will be attempting to climb the world’s second highest peak this season aiming to be the first to make a successful winter ascent of K2.
“I will try to climb the mountain without using supplemental oxygen,” Sherpa told THT from Tribhuvan International Airport while leaving for Pakistan this morning.
Sherpa, an IFMGA/UIAGM certified guide, has already climbed K2 twice – in 2014 and 2017 – in the summer season.
Till date, among 14 peaks above 8,000 m in the world, K2 remains the only unclimbed mountain in the winter season.
“Today, our team has left for Pakistan,” Sherpa said, adding that he will be leading a team comprising Dawa Tenzing Sherpa and Kili Pemba Sherpa from his company – Imagine Nepal Treks – as its members.
As Nepal is home to eight of 14 peaks above 8,000 m, the first ascent record for all these peaks goes to foreign climbers. “So, I have decided to take a challenge on K2 this season to attempt to have Nepali climbers in the list of first ascent,” Sherpa said.
Born in Rolwaling, the climbers’ valley, Sherpa is also the first summiteer on Mt Cheki-Go (6,257m), Mt Bamongo (6,400m) and Mt Chobuje (6,685m) via west.
Sherpa stood atop G-II making it as the 12th eight-thousander that he climbed without using supplemental oxygen last year. The five-time Everest summiteer has also become the first Nepali climber to make the most ascents of 8,000-metre peaks without using supplemental oxygen.
“I believe K2 would be a tough choice this season but we are a very strong team,” Sherpa, who scaled 13 of 14 peaks above 8,000 m, said, appealing all to contribute for ‘ First Nepalese Sherpa Team on Last Winter 8000ers Ascent’ crowd-funding page to support his bid.
KATHMANDU: Ten more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,577. Meanwhile, 1,024 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide Covid-19 case count to 239,885. Over 1.5 million deaths from the disease have be Read More...
KATHMANDU: The countrywide Covid-19 tally has advanced to 239,885 as 1,024 additional infections emerged on Saturday. Of the total cases, 402 are females while 622 are males. In the last 24 hours, 460 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley. The capital hosts the highest number of active cases. Read More...
LAHAN: An elderly person from Siraha district died of Covid-19 while receiving treatment at a hospital in Biratnagar of Morang district, on Friday night. The 75-year-old man from Mirchaiya Municipality-1 was admitted to Nobel Hospital after he had a high fever and experienced difficulty in respir Read More...
KATHMANDU: A total of 460 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported from the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Saturday. Of the new cases, 204 are females and 256 are males. The number of active cases in Kathmandu at present is 5,651 while those of Lalitpur and Bhaktapur are 1,128 Read More...
DHANGADHI: A two-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has been established at District Hospital, Darchula. The ICU equipped with ventilator facility was established at the hospital today with financial assistance from Sudurpaschim provincial government. The Unit has been facilitated with ventilat Read More...
KATHMANDU: Mountain flights have resumed today after eight months of closure owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Two private domestic airlines -- Buddha Air and Yeti Airlines -- resumed their mountain flights targeting domestic tourists. Buddha Air conducted three flights, one ATR-72 and two ATR-42, Read More...
BARA: A man has gone missing from his home in Jitpur Simara Sub-metropolitan City-18 of Bara district since Friday night. Jhalak Bahadur Paudel (49) of Kusmadi in Jitpur Simara had woken up at night and gone to the toilet outside but did not return. His family members have alleged that he may hav Read More...
KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 5 People took part in a mass demonstration demanding the restoration of constitutional monarchy. Hundreds of protesters gathered chanting strong slogans in favour of Nepal’s former king, in the capital city, on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Photos by Skanda Gautam for Th Read More...