Nepali Sherpa climbers leave for K2 winter ascent

KATHMANDU: A renowned Nepali climber today left for the Karakoram region in Pakistan aiming to script history in mountain climbing.

Mingma Gyalje Sherpa along with his Nepali team will be attempting to climb the world’s second highest peak this season aiming to be the first to make a successful winter ascent of K2.

“I will try to climb the mountain without using supplemental oxygen,” Sherpa told THT from Tribhuvan International Airport while leaving for Pakistan this morning.

Sherpa, an IFMGA/UIAGM certified guide, has already climbed K2 twice – in 2014 and 2017 – in the summer season.

Till date, among 14 peaks above 8,000 m in the world, K2 remains the only unclimbed mountain in the winter season.

“Today, our team has left for Pakistan,” Sherpa said, adding that he will be leading a team comprising Dawa Tenzing Sherpa and Kili Pemba Sherpa from his company – Imagine Nepal Treks – as its members.

As Nepal is home to eight of 14 peaks above 8,000 m, the first ascent record for all these peaks goes to foreign climbers. “So, I have decided to take a challenge on K2 this season to attempt to have Nepali climbers in the list of first ascent,” Sherpa said.

Born in Rolwaling, the climbers’ valley, Sherpa is also the first summiteer on Mt Cheki-Go (6,257m), Mt Bamongo (6,400m) and Mt Chobuje (6,685m) via west.

Sherpa stood atop G-II making it as the 12th eight-thousander that he climbed without using supplemental oxygen last year. The five-time Everest summiteer has also become the first Nepali climber to make the most ascents of 8,000-metre peaks without using supplemental oxygen.

“I believe K2 would be a tough choice this season but we are a very strong team,” Sherpa, who scaled 13 of 14 peaks above 8,000 m, said, appealing all to contribute for ‘ First Nepalese Sherpa Team on Last Winter 8000ers Ascent’ crowd-funding page to support his bid.

