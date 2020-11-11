Nepal’s coronavirus case count crosses 200,000-mark; 2,569 new cases reported today

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Wednesday reported 2,569 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 202,329.
In the last 24 hours, 1,261 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 976 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 204 and 81 cases respectively.
Likewise, 1,666 people who were earlier infected with the virus are reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by the health ministry. As of today, 162,243 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection. The recovery rate, as such, is 81.2 per cent.
Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 38,912.
Meanwhile, 26 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 1,174.
According to the health ministry, 10,081 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, 1,574,295 PCR tests have been carried out till date.
Currently, there are 1,109 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal.
On Tuesday, 2,736 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded from across the country which had taken the nationwide infection count to 199,760.
