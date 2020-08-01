Nepal’s COVID-19 count crosses 20,000 with 315 new cases detected on Saturday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 315 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Saturday, taking the nationwide count to 20,086.

The new infections were confirmed after testing 6,993 specimens through PCR method across the nation in the last 24 hours. As of today, 382,490 PCR tests have been carried out in total.

Among the new cases, six have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley.

Following recovery from the contagion, 93 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country in the past day. With the recent additions, total number of recoveries has reached 14,492.

As of today, there are 5,338 active cases of infection across the country.

At present, six districts have no active cases of coronavirus infection. They are Bhojpur, Sankhuwasabha, Rasuwa, Kavrepalanchok, Manang, and Mustang. Meanwhile, two districts — Rautahat and Kailali — have over 500 active cases of infection.

No COVID-19 fatality was reported today. Death-toll from coronavirus infection in the country stands at 56.

On Friday, Nepal’s COVID-19 tally reached 19,771 with 224 new recorded cases.

