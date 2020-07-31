Nepal’s COVID-19 count stands at 19,771 with 224 new cases detected on Friday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 224 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Friday, taking the nationwide count to 19,771.

The new infections were confirmed after testing 10,768 specimens through PCR method across the nation in the last 24 hours.

Following recovery from COVID-19, 151 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country in the past day. With the recent additions, total number of recoveries has reached 14,399.

As of today, 5,316 are in isolation, while 12,111 people are under quarantine.

Four COVID-19 fatalities were reported today. With this, death-toll from coronavirus infection in the country has reached 56.

On Thursday, Nepal’s COVID-19 tally reached 19,547 with 274 new recorded cases.

