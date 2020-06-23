THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s coronavirus transmission tally has crossed the 10,000 mark on Tuesday with the confirmation of 538 new cases.

As of today, 10,099 cases have been reported – the Health Ministry said in its daily media briefing.

Likewise, according to the latest update, 76 people — 68 males and eight females — were discharged upon recovery taking the total number of recovered cases to 2224.

With this, the number of active cases in Nepal stands at 7851.

On Monday, 535 new cases were detected taking the countrywide infection tally to 9561.

