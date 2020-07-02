Nepal’s Covid-19 tally hits 14,519 as 473 new cases surface on Thursday

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 473 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Thursday taking the country’s total infection count to 14,519.

Of the newly infected, 364 are males and 109 females. In total, 12,636 males and 1,883 females have contracted the disease.

In the last 24 hours, 664 people have been discharged from health facilities following recovery, taking the total cases to recovery to 5,320.

Meanwhile, yet another COVID-19 fatality has been confirmed by the Ministry, which has taken the total death-toll from the disease to 31.

On Wednesday, the Ministry reported 482 new cases of coronavirus-infection with which the country’s COVID-19 tally hit 14,046.

COVID-19 has spread to all 77 districts of the country.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook