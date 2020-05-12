Nepal’s Kanchan Amatya earns The Legacy Award from British Royal Family

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Kanchan Amatya has earned The Legacy Award, one of the highest civilian honours given to a young leader by the British Royal Family in the United Kingdom for her social action and humanitarian work.

Amatya along with nineteen other award recipients who hailed from across the UK, Canada, Malaysia, Nigeria, Tanzania, and India were awarded by His Royal Highness Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Princess Diana’s brother Lord Earl Spencer during the royal award ceremony. Amatya emerged as one of the top 20 outstanding young people who have demonstrated their ability to inspire and mobilise new generations to serve their communities. She is the first Nepali youth leader to receive this honour.

Amatya was earlier recognised with the 2019 Diana Award Roll of Honour. The winners were selected from a poll of nominations by an independent judging panel which included Baroness Lawrence OBE, Holly Branson and British Airways CEO and Chairman Alex Cruz.

Amatya said she couldn’t be more proud, as the royal family including HRH Prince William and Princess Diana’s brother Lord Earl Spencer paid tribute to her work and that of other young leaders who hailed from around the world.

Kanchan Amatya’s mother Krishna Amatya received the honour from Lord Earl Spencer, Princess Diana’s brother, on her behalf in London.

Collecting the award on Kanchan’s behalf, her mother said that as a mother, she was immensely proud to have a child who “is so compassionate and has so much kindness in her”.