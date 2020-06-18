KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Upper House in the Federal Parliament, the National Assembly, has adopted the Constitution amendment bill for the implementation of the new map incorporating the territories of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani.
On Thursday, Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Shivamaya Tumbahangphe has presented the bill after clause-wise discussion after which, 57 (of 58) NA lawmakers voted in favour of the bill.
What is now required to officially implement the coat of arms is the presidential seal of approval.
The Speaker of the Lower House, the House of Representatives, upon receiving official information regarding the endorsement from the Upper House, will foward it to the President for authentication.
The HoR had endorsed the second amendment on Saturday. On May 20, the Government of Nepal had issued the new map of Nepal incorporating the three aforementioned territories.
