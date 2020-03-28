New mother suffering from profuse bleeding rescued

Himalayan News Service

KHOTANG: A woman in Khotang who was at risk from excessive post-partum bleeding has been reffered to Kathmandu.

According to Aiselukharka Rural Municipality vice-chairperson Puspakala Bhujel, Sirjana Tamang of Aiselukharka was airlifted to the Capital-based Maternity Hospital by a Nepal Army chopper on Saturday after her treatment was not possible at the local health facility.

It is important to note that Tamang is the fourth woman to be thus rescued on the account of her health condition in the district under the Women, Children and Senior Citizen Ministry’s President Women Upliftment Program.

