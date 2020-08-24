New rules guarantee rights of differently-abled persons

Kathmandu, August 23
The government has issued ‘Rules Relating to Rights of Persons with Disabilities-2020’, under the Act Relating to Rights of Persons with Disabilities-2017, to facilitate differently-abled persons to enjoy their constitutional and legal rights.
The rules make it mandatory for the concerned authorities to provide differently-abled persons with assistive devices free of cost as per the nature and condition of their disability. Assistive devices include stylus, slate, braille paper, braille memo, braille displayer, screen reading software, white cane, light indicator, object indicator, wheelchair, crutch, walker, special chair, prosthetic legs and hands, diaper air cushion, special commode, audio induction loop system, infrared system, frequency modulation system, communication access real time translation, automatic speech recognition, magnifying glass, air mattress and jelly cushion.
As per the rules published in the Nepal Gazette on August 17, the government shall make necessary arrangements for distributing assistive devices to the beneficiaries through concerned local level.
The rules stipulate provision of providing community support service to the persons with complete disability (‘A’ category) and severe disability (‘B’ category). ‘ A’ category and ‘B’ category persons have been included under red and blue colour ID card holders.
Complete disability involves a condition where there is difficulty in carrying out daily activities even with continuous assistance and support of others while severe disability is the condition of having to continuously take other people’s assistance to carry out individual daily activities and take part in social activities.
“The community support services like personal assistant free of cost shall help them for their daily needs. They shall also be entitled to clinical counselling, referral service and peer counselling service” read the rules.
As per the rules, differently-abled persons will also enjoy 50 per cent discount in transport fare on the basis of their ID cards.
The rules also stipulate a provision of providing scholarship to the children of differently-abled persons, while making arrangements of special protection for women and children with disabilities.
“Persons with disabilities shall be entitled to free education with residential facility, skill development training, financial package, loan from banks and financial institutions for operating business, reservation in government offices, free health service, rehabilitation and social security allowance,” read the rules.
Earlier, the National Human Rights Commission had urged all three levels of the government to specify their obligations to protect the rights of persons with disabilities clearly in their laws and ensure an environment that would enable them to lead a dignified life.
It had also urged the government to ensure participation of disabled persons in policy-making and development activities without any discrimination.
Other recommendations included promotion of compulsory rehabilitation programme, distribution of assistive devices to persons with complete and severe disability; issuance of disability identity cards; investigation into the alleged misuse of identity cards, which is exclusively meant for persons with disabilities; transformation of existing public vehicles into disabled-friendly design; issuance of driving licences to persons with disabilities; ending violence against women and girls with disabilities, who have been subjected to sexual violence, rape and domestic violence, divorce and social ostracism and ensure the means of livelihood.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 24, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
MINSK: Authorities in Belarus blocked more than 50 news media websites that were covering weeks of protests demanding that authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko resign but protesters still turned out again Saturday, some forming a chain of solidarity in the capital. The Belarusian Associat Read More...
Lalitpur, August 23 Women gather on the bank of a River in Thapagaun, Lalitpur, on Sunday to perform Rishi Panchami rituals amid the ongoing movement prohibition imposed by district authorities in the valley. Photo: Balkrishna Thapa/THT Read More...
KATHMANDU: Tesla AC brand is all set to introduce a new model of air conditioner in the Nepali market. Despite being alike every other standard air conditioner in the world, this particular model consists of something that will make people feel like it is a truly a Nepali brand. The new AC will s Read More...
POKHARA: Nepali Congress, Kaski has urged the Gandaki province government and local levels to extend the ongoing prohibitory order in Kaski district to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the community level. The district has been totally shutdown following the prohibitory order clamped five days a Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepalis that were stranded in Dubai airport following the government's decision to cancel their repatriation last week, will fly home today. According to the Nepal Airlines Corporation, a wide-body aircraft A-330 has left for Dubai this morning and is scheduled to return with the passe Read More...
TANAHUN: As many as 186 persons, earlier diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, have been discharged upon recovery from the disease in Tanahun district. Similarly, a total of 231 persons are currently infected with coronavirus in the district. According to the District Health Office, Tanahun, Read More...
RAUTAHAT: As many as three children who went bathing in the Bagmati River, have gone missing on Sunday. The girls went missing at around 10:00 am as they were washing themselves up at the River as part of Rishi Panchami rituals. The missing girls are Pinku Kumarii Mukhiya, 10, daughter of Bhad Read More...
BAJURA: As the Bailey bridge and suspension bridge at Sanphe-Martadi road section, in Jadanga, Bajura, have been swept away by the Budhiganga River in recent floods, locals have been using tuin of late to get across the river. The tuin constructed by the locals themselves is being used to travel Read More...