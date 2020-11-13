Nine dead, 34 hurt as bus plunges 600m in Baitadi

Tekendra Deuba

Share Now:











DHANGADHI: Nine persons died and 34 others sustained injuries after the bus they were travelling on veered off the road in Patan Municipality-8 of Baitadi district, on Thursday night.

The deceased have been identified as Police Constable Rana Bahadur Chand (25) and Karan Singh Aira (27) of Sittada in Dogdakedar Rural Municipality-6, a staffer at the RM, Kabindra Joshi, Kritika Karki (15) of Bhimdatta Municipality-8 in Kanchanpur district, Tarkaraj Giri of Lekam Rural Municipality-4 in Darchula district, Jagannath Ojha of Malikarjun Rural Municipality-5 in Darchula, Vijana Dhami of Bhimdatta-10, Narendra Chaudhary of Dhangadhi Sub-metropolis-4 in Kailali district and Rishiram Chaudhary of Dhangadhi-18.

Critically injured Kritika died in the course of treatment at Dadeldhura Hospital while eight others died on the spot, according to spokesperson at Baitadi District Police Office (DPO), Inspector Janak Bahadur Dhami.

The bus (Na 5 Kha 5141) belonging to Pawandoot Yatayat heading towards Mahendranagar in Kanchanpur district from Ganna of Darchula plunged about 600 metres killing nine persons and injuring 34 others who were aboard the vehicle, at Khodpe, at around 10:00 pm on Thursday, according to chief at Baitadi District Police Office (DPO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Narayan Prasad Adhikari.

Bodies of the deceased have been kept at the hospital while one of the deceased was reported to have caught between the engine and the body of the bus police said, and added that the body would be removed by cutting the wrecked part of the bus.

All the injured were rescued and rushed to Dadeldhura Hospital last night while 12 of the critically injured were referred to a hospital in Dhangadhi, DSP Adhikari said.

Police quoted bus driver Birendra Karki of Khochalek in Dogdakedar-7, who also sustained injuries in the incident, as saying that the bus veered off the Dashrathchand Highway at a turn as the stirring wheel malfunctioned.

(UPDATED)

Nine dead, 34 hurt as bus plunges 500m in Baitadi

DHANGADHI: Nine persons died and 34 others sustained injuries after the bus they were travelling on veered off the road in Patan Municipality-8 of Baitadi district, on Thursday night.

The deceased have been identified as Kritika Karki of Bhimdatta Municipality-8 in Kanchanpur district, Police Constable Rana Bahadur Chand and Karan Aira of Dogdakedar Rural municipality-6 in Baitadi.

Likewise, Narendra Chaudhary, Jagannath Ojha, Bimal Badu and Tara Giri are among those who were killed in the incident. Police have yet to learn their addresses. The identification of two others killed in the incident are yet to be established, police informed.

The bus (Na 5 Kha 5141) heading towards Mahendranagar in Kanchanpur district from Darchula plunged about 500 metres killing nine persons and injuring 34 others who were aboard the vehicle, at Khodpe, at around 10:00 pm on Thursday, according to chief at Baitadi District Police Office (DPO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Narayan Prasad Adhikari.

Eight persons died on the spot while another one died in the course of treatment at Dadeldhura Hospital, police informed. Bodies of the deceased have been kept at the hospital while one of the deceased has been caught between the engine and the body of the bus police said, and added that the body will have to be removed by cutting the wrecked part of the bus.

All the injured were rescued and rushed to Dadeldhura Hospital last night while seven of the critically injured were referred to a hospital in Dhangadhi, DSP Adhikari said.

Police have yet to learn the cause of the incident that occurred along the Dasharathchand Highway as the bus driver has been critically injured.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook