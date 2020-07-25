Nine more persons diagnosed with coronavirus infection in Parsa

BIRGUNJ: Nine more persons were detected with the coronavirus infection in Parsa district on Friday evening.
Assistant Chief District Officer of Parsa, Lalit Kumar Basnet, confirmed that nine more persons have been detected with the novel virus in the district.
The newly infected are between the ages of five and 52. One among the infected hails from Rautahat district. The swab samples of all nine infected persons were collected a day before on Thursday.
Basnet said, the new cases were detected after checking people who were in quarantine, through contact tracing, and on testing some people who had got themselves tested on their own accord. He added that majority of them have no travel history whatsoever.
Most of the infected persons currently receiving treatment at the Gandak-based Corona Special Hospital, under the purview of Narayani Hospital, are symptomatic of the disease, added Assistant CDO Basnet.
Among the COVID-19 patients, four are known to be undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
Meanwhile, after detection of coronavirus cases at the community level, Birgunj Metropolis announced to decree curfew indefinitely effective from Saturday, in an attempt to contain further spread of the novel virus.
READ MORE: Birgunj announces indefinite curfew from Saturday
