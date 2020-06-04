THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Meteorological Forecasting Division has made a forecast that the weather will remain cloudy, with chances of rainfall throughout Nepal for the next three days. The changes in the weather have been attributed to the Nisarga cyclone, an indirect impact of it to be precise, that developed in the south-eastern part of the Arabian Sea since Wednesday.

Meteorologist Shanti Kandel said the cyclone would have more impact in Nepal on Friday and Saturday. “This might cause moderate to heavy rainfall and snowfall in the high hilly and mountainous region in most places of Nepal,” Kandel said.

According to Meteorologists, the cyclone which entered India on Wednesday will have greater influence in Nepal than Cyclone Amphan, which recently struck the eastern coast of India. Nisarga is currently 75 kilometres away from Mumbai and 65 kilometres away from Pune.

The cyclone could gradually weaken, and divert towards the north-easterly direction.

Sudurpashchim Province will be entirely cloudy while Karnali Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5 could have thunder showers at some places towards the afternoon, with chances of rainfall on Friday, the Division stated.

Meanwhile, Province1, Province 2 and Bagmati Province may have light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook