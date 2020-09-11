NLTC objects to SC decision on embossed number plate

RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

POKHARA, SEPTEMBER 10

The Nepali Language Teachers Council has objected the decision of the Supreme Court to put only Roman letters on embossed number plates of vehicles.

Issuing a press release today, Council Chair Dilliram Aryal stated that it was a conspiracy against Nepali language and culture.

The press release further reads that such decisions have the evil motive of damaging Nepali language and culture under ‘unseen design’.

The Department of Transport Management had started to instal embossed registration number plates on vehicles in Kathmandu valley from August 2017 and the move was halted for about three years.

It was suspended after a writ was filed in the Supreme Court seeking to put Nepali Devanagari letters on the number plate.

Feature Image: File

A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 11, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

