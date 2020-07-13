No new death of Nepalis living abroad recorded last week

KATHMANDU, JULY 12
No COVID-19 death of Nepalis living abroad was reported last week, said Non-Resident Nepali Association.
A press release issued today by the NRNA stated that it recorded zero death of Nepalis living abroad in the past week. The number of Nepalis diagnosed with COVID-19 in foreign countries has also gone down significantly in recent days. Around 92 per cent of the infected Nepalis abroad have recovered.
A clinically recovered COVID-19 patient should test negative for the virus twice in the gap of at least 24 hours. According to a tally of fatalities and infections compiled by the health committee of NRNA, as many as 143 Nepalis living abroad succumbed to COVID-19 and at least 29,000 Nepalis caught the COVID-19 in 34 countries till date. NRNA said it had compiled data of COVID-19 cases and fatalities based on the information received from Nepali doctors working in various hospitals, country chapters of NRNA and other organisations.
The countries where Nepalis succumbed to the COVID-19 are United Kingdom, UAE, Saudi Arabia, United States of America, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Ireland, Japan, Turkey, the Netherlands, Sweden, India and Oman. NRNA has appealed to all Nepalis to strictly comply with the health guidelines issued by the concerned countries.
Rescue of Nepalis stranded abroad is under way. NRNA informed that as many as 126,396 Nepalis had been rescued and sent home from 23 countries through 149 flights since the first week of June. Of them, 5,527 were rescued from the UAE, 5,243 from Kuwait, 4,030 from Saudi Arabia and 3,053 from Qatar.
Other countries from where Nepalis were rescued by the Government of Nepal, together with the concerned diplomatic missions and NRNA are Afghanistan, Australia, Myanmar, Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Bangladesh, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Baharin, USA, UK, Israel and China.
As per NRNA, bodies of 157 Nepalis, who died in foreign countries due to various reasons during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, were airlifted to Nepal. “There were total 406 bodies of Nepali citizens. Of them, 157 were sent home and final rites of 146 deceased were performed in the destination countries with the consent of the concerned families back home,” read the release.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 13, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
BHOJPUR: Eight houses have been washed away in Sisuwakhola of Silichong Rural Municipality-1 while eleven persons are currently untraceable after being wiped out by a landslip in Sankhuwasabha district. Landslides and floods triggered by the incessant rainfall swept away the houses in Besinda vil Read More...
DHANGADHI: As many as 1,268 persons have recovered from Covid-19 in Sudurpaschim province so far. This is about 33 per cent of the total infected persons in the province. According to the provincial Ministry of Social Development, 3,758 persons have been infected with the novel coronavirus in the Read More...
FRANKFURT: The head of the World Council of Churches has written to Turkey's president expressing his “grief and dismay” over Turkey's decision to change the status of Istanbul's landmark Hagia Sophia from a museum to a mosque. As a World Heritage museum, “Hagia Sophia has been a place of o Read More...
BHOJPUR: As many as four persons that had gone missing along with 11 others, after a landslip swept them in Silichong Rural Municipality-1 of Sankhuwasabha district on Sunday morning, have been rescued. According to the police, they had gone missing after the landslide triggered by continuous dow Read More...
KATHMANDU: As monsoon rains persist, the water level of the Koshi River continues to increase, making threats of related disasters even more pronounced in the surrounding areas. The Flood Forecasting Section of the Meteorological Forecasting Division has issued an alert for Letang, Morang and Dha Read More...
LONDON: Only five years ago, then-British Prime Minister David Cameron was celebrating a "golden era" in U.K.-China relations, bonding with President Xi Jinping over a pint of beer at the pub and signing off on trade deals worth billions. Those friendly scenes now seem like a distant memory. H Read More...
KTAHMANDU: Former Miss World, actor Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya have tested positive for Covid-19. However, providing some respite for Bachchan family, veteran actor Jaya Bachchan tested negative for the infection. Health Minister of Indian state of Maharashtra Rajesh Tope took to Twi Read More...
Kathmandu, July 12 Nepal Student Union caders stage protest, in Kathmandu, on Sunday, against recent price hike on petroleum products. Photo: Naresh Shrestha/THT Read More...