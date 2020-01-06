Nominations filed for NA elections slated for Jan 23

Himalayan News Service

Biartanagar/Pokhara/Janakpurdham, January 5

Nominations for National Assembly elections slated for January 23 were filed in various provinces today.

Nepal Communist Party (NCP), Nepali Congress and Samajbadi Party-Nepal registered their nominations in Province 1. NCP’s Indira Devi Gautam, NC’s Mina Pulami Magar and Samajbadi’s Sadina Khatun registered their candidacies under women’s category.

Under Dalit category, NCP’s Gopi Bahadur Sarki, NC’s Nir Bahadur Biswokarma and SP-N’s Gyan Kumar Pariyar filed their nominations for the NA seats.

NCP’s Devendra Dahal, and NC’s Rajendra Kumar Ghimire have registered their nominations under the ‘other’ category.

In Gandaki Province, five persons have filed their candidacies for NA elections. Narayankaji Shrestha and Bhagawati Neupane filed their nominations for the NA polls from the NCP. NC’s Surya Prasad Regmi and Bimala Gauchan and Rastriya Janamorcha’s Shankar Baral have registered their candidacies at the Office of Election Commission, Kaski.

Eight persons registered their candidacies for NA polls in Province 2. In the province, NCP and Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal have forged an electoral alliance, while NC and SP-N have entered into an alliance for the NA polls. Mrigendra Prasad Singh Yadav and his brother Anirudda have filed their nominations from RJP-N and SP-N respectively. RJP-N and NCP’s common candidate Tulasha Dahal from the NCP has filed her candidacy under ‘woman’ category. Sekhar Kumar Singh and Radheshyam Paswan have registered their nominations under ‘minority’ and ‘Dalit’ category. NC’s Nagina Yadav has registered her candidacy as common candidate from SP-N and NC. NC’s Bhola Panjiyar has filed candidacy under ‘minority’ category while SP-N’s Ramprit Paswan has filed candidacy under ‘Dalit’ category.

Provincial Assembly members and chiefs and deputy chiefs of local levels of the respective provinces are eligible to cast their votes to elect candidates to the NA.

READ ALSO:

A version of this article appears in print on January 06, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook