Odd-even rule for vehicles in Kaski

Himalayan News Service

POKHARA, AUGUST 28

Prohibitory orders in Kaski will be lifted from tomorrow with the district administration office planning to ease the restrictions.

On the last day of the prohibitory order today, DAO issued a notice informing about its decision not to extend the prohibitory order and ease the restrictions.

On the recommendation of Pokhara sub-metropolis, the district administration had earlier imposed a prohibitory order until August 23, citing the risk emanating from COVID-19. The order was extended until today.

As per the latest order issued by the administration today, vehicles will be allowed to operate as per odd-even rule from tomorrow. They will be allowed to operate from 6:00 am to 8:00 pm.

The order was issued by Chief District Officer Gyan Prasad Dhakal following a meeting of the District Crisis Management Committee today.

Besides the odd-even rule for vehicles operating in the district, the order prohibits people from organising or participating in any gatherings, rallies, protests, processions, religious rituals and the likes.

All types of businesses and services such as educational institutions, training centres, theatres, party palaces, fun parks, stadiums, gyms, swimming pools, beauty parlours and salons shall remain closed.

The administration has made it mandatory for people coming out of home on emergency errands to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Hotels and restaurants will be allowed to provide take-away service until 7:00 pm.

