One covid-19 fatality reported in BPKIHS on Sunday

KATHMANDU: The Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) reported a Covid-19 related fatality on Sunday.

According to the BPKIHS, a 45-year-old male from Bahundangi in Mechinagar Municipality-4 of Jhapa district passed away while undergoing treatment at the Covid Hospital of the institute at 1:00 am today.

He tested positive for the disease on November 16.

The hospital is preparing for the last rites of the deceased as per the health guidelines, informed institute.

