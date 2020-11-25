One more Covid-19 death reported in BPKIHS

KATHMANDU: A Covid-19 infected person who was undergoing treatment at the BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) passed away on Tuesday.
A 50-year-old from Rajbiraj Municipality-4 of Saptari died while receiving treatment at the Covid Hospital of the institute at 12:45 pm yesterday, the hospital’s information centre said Wednesday.
The deceased was a patient of chronic liver disease with hepatorenal syndrome, added the hospital.
He was admitted to the hospital on November 16 after he tested positive for the disease on the same day.
The hospital is preparing for the last rites of the deceased as per the health guidelines, BPKIHS said.
