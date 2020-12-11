One Covid-19 related death reported in Dhangadhi

TEKENDRA DEUBA

DHANGAHDI: Dhangadhi-based Seti Provincial Hospital reported a Covid-19 related fatality on Friday.

According to the hospital, a 73-year-old male of Bhimdutta Municipality-1 in Kanchanpur district — undergoing treatment on a ventilator at the Corona Temporary Hospital — died on Thursday night.

The deceased had been admitted to the hospital on December 9 after he tested positive for the contagion.

With this latest fatality, the number of Covid-19 deaths has reached 61 in Sudurpaschim.

