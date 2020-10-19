Nepal | October 19, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Nepal > One Covid-19 related fatality reported in BPKIHS on Monday

One Covid-19 related fatality reported in BPKIHS on Monday

Published: October 19, 2020 10:50 am On: Nepal
THT Online
Share Now:

KATHMANDU: The Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) reported a new Covid-19 related fatality on Monday morning.

The 78-year-old male from Itahari Sub-Metropolitan City-20 of Sunsari district succumbed to coronavirus infection at 3:05 am today while undergoing treatment at the Covid Hospital of BPKIHS, informed Dr Aashish Shrestha, Spokesperson at the health facility. He was suffering from chronic anaemia and gastritis-induced polyp.

He was transferred from BPKIHS where he was receiving treatment to the Covid Hospital after he tested positive for the contagion.

The hospital is preparing to perform his last rites as per the prescribed health protocol, added Dr Shrestha.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

More from The Himalayan Times:

Child Exploitation

Attention-Deficit/ Hyperactivity Disorder- Some common questions and their reliable answers.

“Not all children are intentionally mischievous, always naughty, or display certain behaviours on experiencing incompetent parenting. Those could be the symptoms of ADHD for which they need help and timely treatment.” On the occasion of Attention-Deficit/ Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) aware Read More...

Local youth leader Baniya selected as a youth delegate for the 2020 YOUNGA Forum

KATHMANDU: Local youth leader Nishchal Baniya has been selected to represent Bagmati UNESCO Club for the inaugural YOUNGA Forum, organised by BridgingTheGap Ventures on October 24. YOUNGA Forum, the first-of-its-kind virtual global youth takeover of the United Nations, is focused on a central the Read More...

2,942 fresh infections take Nepal’s Covid-19 tally to 132,246 on Sunday

KATHMANDU: Nepal registered 2,942 additional coronavirus infection cases on Sunday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 132,246. There are currently 39,341 active cases of infection in the country. Similarly, 4,831 people are staying at quarantine facilities in various parts across the countr Read More...

Bahrain prince receives Manaslu summit certificate

KATHMANDU: Director General at the Department of Tourism Rudra Singh Tamang today handed over summit certificates to Bahrain Royal Guard Expedition which successfully scaled Mt Manaslu on October 15, making the year's first-ever summit to Nepal's 8000er mountain. Tamang awarded Bahrain Prince Read More...

12 Covid-19 fatalities added, death-toll advances to 739

KATHMANDU: Twelve more fatalities from coronavirus infection were reported in the last 24 hours in the country.  The nationwide Covid-19 death-toll has, as such, advanced to 739. It indicates that nearly 0.57 per cent of the people that contracted the disease have succumbed to the viral illness. Read More...

Bayern crush Arminia 4-1 with Lewandowski, Mueller doubles

BERLIN: Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Mueller scored two goals each as the German champions crushed hosts Arminia Bielefeld 4-1 in the Bundesliga on Saturday to move within a point of top spot. Mueller scored either side of Lewandowski's double, with the Polish striker taking Read More...

1698 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Kathmandu valley today

KATHMANDU: A total of 1698 new cases of coronavirus infection has been reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Sunday. Of the total additional cases, 654 were females and 1044 males. As many as 1469 infections were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, 130 and 99 cases were Read More...

Nepal COVID-19 Update: 2942 new cases, 2326 recoveries and 12 fatalities recorded on Sunday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Till date, 1,283,354 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out w Read More...

© 2020 The Himalayan Times