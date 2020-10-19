One Covid-19 related fatality reported in BPKIHS on Monday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) reported a new Covid-19 related fatality on Monday morning.

The 78-year-old male from Itahari Sub-Metropolitan City-20 of Sunsari district succumbed to coronavirus infection at 3:05 am today while undergoing treatment at the Covid Hospital of BPKIHS, informed Dr Aashish Shrestha, Spokesperson at the health facility. He was suffering from chronic anaemia and gastritis-induced polyp.

He was transferred from BPKIHS where he was receiving treatment to the Covid Hospital after he tested positive for the contagion.

The hospital is preparing to perform his last rites as per the prescribed health protocol, added Dr Shrestha.

