One dead, five hurt as four-wheeler hits electric pylon in Bara

Pushpa Raj Khatiwada

BARA: A woman died and five others sustained injuries after the four-wheeler vehicle they were travelling on hit an electric pylon by the roadside in Kalaiya Sub-metropolitan City-24 of Bara district today.

Police identified the deceased as Sukhi Dhami of Jitpur in Jitpur Simara Sub-metropolitan City-17.

The four-wheeler Sumo vehicle (Na 1 Ja 2879) heading to Kalaiya from Jitpur hit the electric pylon in Bewadi Shreepur along Piluwa-Kalaiya road section, killing a passenger and injuring others including the driver, according to police. Police said, the speeding vehicle ran out of control at a turning and hit the pylon at around 12:00 pm today.

Vehicle driver Rambhajan Dhami, passengers Sabitri Chaudhary and Saraswati Dhami are among the critically injured. Police have yet to establish the identity of others injured. All the injured persons have been undergoing treatment at Birgunj-based Gandak Hospital.

Meanwhile, the vehicle driver has been referred to a hospital in Kathmandu, police informed. Driver Dhami bought the vehicle about 15 days ago. The accident occurred when Dhami, along with his sisters and neighbours, were going to the market to buy ritual items for the upcoming Chhat festival.

