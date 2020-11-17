One dead, five hurt as four-wheeler hits electric pylon in Bara

BARA: A woman died and five others sustained injuries after the four-wheeler vehicle they were travelling on hit an electric pylon by the roadside in Kalaiya Sub-metropolitan City-24 of Bara district today.
Police identified the deceased as Sukhi Dhami of Jitpur in Jitpur Simara Sub-metropolitan City-17.
The four-wheeler Sumo vehicle (Na 1 Ja 2879) heading to Kalaiya from Jitpur hit the electric pylon in Bewadi Shreepur along Piluwa-Kalaiya road section, killing a passenger and injuring others including the driver, according to police. Police said, the speeding vehicle ran out of control at a turning and hit the pylon at around 12:00 pm today.
Vehicle driver Rambhajan Dhami, passengers Sabitri Chaudhary and Saraswati Dhami are among the critically injured. Police have yet to establish the identity of others injured. All the injured persons have been undergoing treatment at Birgunj-based Gandak Hospital.
Meanwhile, the vehicle driver has been referred to a hospital in Kathmandu, police informed. Driver Dhami bought the vehicle about 15 days ago. The accident occurred when Dhami, along with his sisters and neighbours, were going to the market to buy ritual items for the upcoming Chhat festival.
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Monday reported 1,197 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 210,973. In the last 24 hours, 1,308 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 1,005 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bha Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Till date, 1,613,911 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out where Read More...
CAPE TOWN: Senegal became the first country to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations finals after a late goal from Sadio Mane secured a 1-0 victory away at Guinea Bissau on Sunday. Mane, who also scored last Wednesday when Senegal beat Guinea Bissau 2-0 at home, netted with eight minutes remainin Read More...
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia launched a plan on Monday that gives undocumented migrants stuck in the country a chance to work in certain industries, but labour rights groups said the initiative did not do enough to protect victims of human trafficking. The government said the scheme aimed to revive Mal Read More...
MOSCOW: Russia expects to produce primarily freeze-dried Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine doses by the spring, a top official said, eliminating the need for transport at ultra-low temperatures as part of an ambitious plan to inoculate its population. Vaccine developers globally are scrambling to wor Read More...
LONDON: England's Jos Buttler says South Africa captain Quinton de Kock is one of his "favourite players in the world" as two of the most attacking batsmen in the world prepare for a Twenty20 international series. England will play six limited-overs matches in South Africa between Nov. 27 and Dec Read More...
LONDON: Moderna Inc said on Monday its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial, becoming the second US company in a week to report results that far exceed expectations. Following are reactions to the news. ZOLTAN KI Read More...
LONDON: England midfielder Jordan Henderson was withdrawn at halftime against Belgium due to tightness in his leg, manager Gareth Southgate said, casting doubt on his availability for injury-hit Liverpool this weekend. Harry Winks replaced Henderson in the second half of England's 2-0 loss in t Read More...