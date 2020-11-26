One hurt, three missing as van plunges into Trishuli River

Tilak Rimal

CHITWAN: One person was injured while three others have gone missing after the pickup van they were travelling on plunged into Trishuli River at Ichchhakamana Rural Municipality-4 of Chitwan district on Thursday morning.

Police have identified the injured as Mukunda Bahadur Rokka (38) of Pyuthan, and missing as Rokka’s wife Jamuna Rokka (33), ailing daughter Jinisha Rokka (15), and van driver Surya KC (23) of Jhimruk Rural Municipality-1 in Pyuthan.

The incident occurred when the van (Lu 1 Cha 9731), ferrying patient from Pyuthan to Kathmandu, skidded off the road and fell some 60 metres below into Trishuli River near Nagdi Khola at 5:30 am today, informed Deputy Superintendent of Police, Surya Thapa, Spokesperson at District Police Office, Chitwan.

There were four persons in the van at the time of the incident, informed police.

Injured Rokka swam to safety after the accident. He is receiving treatment at Bharatpur-based College of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital (Old Medical College), informed police.

The van was fully submerged in the river. A team of Nepal Police and Armed Police Force (APF) is searching for the missing persons, informed DSP Thapa.

