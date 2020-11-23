One killed, another critically injured in Pokhara paragliding accident

THT Online

POKHARA: A person lost his life while another sustained critical injuries in a paragliding accident in Pokhara, on Monday.

According to the District Police Office, Kaski, the pilot of the paraglide, Raju Gaire Nepali, 38, of Pokhara-28, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the Metro City Hospital, this afternoon.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajendra Babu Regmi said a female from Budhanilakantha Municipality, who was critically injured in the incident was referred to the Kathmandu for further treatment.

It has been learnt that the incident occurred around 1.2 kilometres away from the landing spot in the Lake City.

Meanwhile, further investigation into the case is underway, police informed.

