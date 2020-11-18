One killed, another injured in Mahottari road accident

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

JALESHWAR: A motorcyclist died and the pillion rider sustained injuries when a tanker knocked them on the road along the East-West Highway in Bardibas of Mahottari district today morning.

The deceased has been identified as Ashlal Pariyar (26) of Tinpatan Rural Municipality-1 in Sindhuli district.

According to Mahottari District Police Office, the identity of the pillion rider is yet to be ascertained.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Prakash Bista at the DPO shared that the accident took place when the oil tanker (Na 7 Kha 3521) heading westward hit the motorcycle (Ga 1 Pa 5321) heading towards the Highway from a nearby petrol pump this morning.

Critically injured motorcyclist was rushed to the nearest hospital where he breathed his last during treatment, informed DSP Bista.

The body of the deceased has been sent to Provincial Hospital in Janakpur for postmortem. Meanwhile, police have arrested the tanker driver and impounded the vehicle for further investigation.

