One killed in brawl over land dispute in Rautahat

RAUTAHAT: A man died after he was struck with a plank of wood in a brawl over land dispute in Garuda Municipality-7 of Rautahat district on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Phatinga Thakur (50) of Bhimdawar in Garuda-7.

Three brothers — Gyani Thakur (55), Dhyani Thakur (45) and Nagendra Thakur (35) — allegedly struck Phatinga with a plank of wood during a brawl over a land dispute, police informed.

The three brothers were in dispute with Phatinga over a piece of land which the former claimed.

As the dispute lead to a brawl, the three brothers struck Phatinga with a plank of wood critically injuring his head, at 10:00 am today, according to Garuda-based Area Police Office (APO).

Phatinga succumbed to the injuries in course of treatment at local City Hospital, Deputy Superintendent of Police (SP) Ravi Rawal at the APO informed and added that the body has been sent to Gaur Hospital for an autopsy.

Meanwhile, police rounded up Dhyani who had been undergoing treatment while hiding in the village. The investigation into the case is underway as the search is on for two others who are at large, DSP Rawal said.

