One week prohibitory order issued in Bharatpur to contain COVID-19 spread

Tilak Rimal

CHITWAN: A prohibitory order has been decreed in the Bharatpur Metropilitan City in a bid to curb the increasing spread of the coronavirus infection.

The District Administration Office (DAO), Chitwan took the decision to issue the restrictions for one week from Fiday.

As per the decision, lockdown has been imposed in the metropolitan from August 14-21, wherein all non-essential services will be suspended for the duration.

This aggressive approach has been adopted by the Bharatpur officials, following the spike in the number of infections in the Metropolitan where the frontline health workers as well the locals too were diagnosed with the highly contagious infection.

