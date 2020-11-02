Over 12,000 security personnel infected

KATHMANDU: As many as 12,208 security personnel of three security agencies —Nepali Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force — have contracted COVID-19.
Among them 6,065 security personnel of Nepal Police have contracted the virus. Of them 5,132 have recovered while 933 are still undergoing treatment at various COVID-19 hospitals or at home and institutional isolation. Of Nepal Police personnel contracting the virus, the highest number (416) active cases were reported from Kathmandu valley and inside the police headquarters in Naxal. Senior Superintendent of Police Kuber Kadayat, spokesperson for the police, said the situation was gradually coming under control as more security personnel started recovering with fewer new cases reported. As many as 4,136 Nepali Army personnel have been infected with the virus so far.
Of them, 1,450 are undergoing treatment at various hospitals, while 2,684 have already recovered.
NA personnel are required to provide security at various holding centres, quarantine and isolation facilities. The NA has also been treating COVID-19 patients from its hospitals and conducting PCR tests from its various laboratories Nepali Army Spokesperson Santosh Ballav Poudel said they had taken all required safety measures to subdue the virus in barracks. The measures include rigorous cleaning, staff rationing and frequent change of staff in their kitchens.
A version of this article appears in print on November 02, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
