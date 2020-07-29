Over 150 houses inundated in Kailali district

DHANGADHI: More than 150 houses have been inundated in Kailali following heavy rainfall-triggered floods in various rivers in the district.
According to Kailali District Police Office, more than 120 houses have been submerged in Bhajani Municipality alone. With the increase in risk, more than 50 households in Jabalpur village of Bhajani-5 have been moved to secure locations after the swollen Kada River entered the village, informed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pratik Bista, at Kailali DPO.
Similarly, the swollen Kada River has entered into Mohanpur, Dhusi and Kada villages of wards 2 and 3 in Bhajani, inundating more than 60 villages there, informed the DPO. The river is flowing over Bhajani-Joshipur road section and the road connecting Mohanpur village with Mahadeuli village.
Similarly, the river has also entered Phariya and Jhabahi villages in Joshipur Rural Municipality.
Persistent rainfall has caused various rivers and rivulets including Karnali, Patharaiya, Kada, Ghuraha, Khutiya, and Kataini to swell and overflow into the settlements.
The water level in Karnali, the largest river in the district, has reached 9.60 metres, which is near the caution zone, and is increasing. If the water level reaches 10 metres, communities and settlements around the river will have to be on alert. If the water level reaches 11 metres, it signifies danger, informed gauge reader Parbati Gurung.
Likewise, due to heavy rainfall, Milan Chowk and Boradadi area in Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City-3 have been inundated.
