People can opt for PCR test at personal expense in Chitwan

Chitwan, August 18
The people in Chitwan now have access to PCR test for coronavirus infection if they pay from their pockets from today, after Chitwan Medical College got approval to conduct tests.
Chief Executive Director of the college Pratap Devkota said that tests of the hospital’s health workers and officials were initiated on the first day after it got the nod from the authorities.
It is said that the general public’s swab samples would be tested from today itself.
The preliminary result conducted here will be sent to Bharatpur Hospital COVID-19 Laboratory for re-examination, he added.
It is said that each test in the hospital will cost Rs 6,050.
The hospital said that swabs of 400 individuals could be tested in six hours and the college has assigned eight technicians for the PCR test.
The college claimed that Rs 54 million was spent to fix the laboratory for the coronavirus test.
In Chitwan, coronavirus infection was confirmed in the Armed Police Force personnel deployed to rescue of disaster victims. A number of APF personnel from No 3 Gadhimai Brigade mobilised for the rescue operation in the flood-hit areas tested positive for the virus.
The virus was confirmed in 42 APF personnel when their swabs were sent for tests after eight personnel mobilised for rescue operations tested positive for the virus, Chief of Chitwan Health Office Dipak Tiwari said.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 19, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
The worst has happened or is the worst still to come? A question no one can answer but can only guess at the moment. Tourism sector is considered as the hardest hit by the ongoing global pandemic. United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) shared that the pandemic has led to a 98 percent fall Read More...
Kathmandu, August 17 Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) has made an offer of alternative jobs for trekking workers in two rural municipalities in the initial phase. Aiming to provide relief to workers who have remained jobless for a long time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NTB has started offering alter Read More...
POKHARA: Two new coronavirus related deaths have been reported in Pokhara of Kaski district on Tuesday. A 50-year-old woman, who passed away while undergoing treatment in Kaski Sewa Hospital on Monday night, was confirmed positive for Covid-19. The PCR test result of the patient, resident of B Read More...
KATHMANDU: The per tola price of gold that had been decreasing in the last few days, dropping below the historic 100,000 per tola mark, has risen again and stands at Rs 100,400 per tola on Tuesday. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA), gold rate Read More...
BIRGUNJ: As many as 66 new coronavirus infection cases have been detected in Bara and Parsa districts, today. Of the newly reported infections, 56 cases hail from Parsa -- majority from Bahadurmai Municipality -- while remaining 10 are from Bara. According to the Bahudarmai Municipalilty Offic Read More...
KABUL: More than a dozen rockets struck Kabul on Tuesday, wounding at least ten people, including children, prompting some foreign embassies to order a lockdown, officials and sources in the Afghan capital said. The identity of the attackers was unknown, though an interior ministry spokes Read More...
LONDON: Cases of type 1 diabetes among children in a small UK study almost doubled during the peak of Britain's COVID-19 epidemic, suggesting a possible link between the two diseases that needs more investigation, scientists said on Tuesday. While the study is based on only a handful of cases Read More...
WASHINGTON: At the 2016 Democratic National Convention, former Michelle Obama told party members that "when they go low, we go high.” After four years of President Donald Trump, she came back to give it to them straight. “If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me they can; an Read More...