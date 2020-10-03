People express solidarity with Govinda KC

BIRGUNJ, OCTOBER 2
People of Parsa district have expressed their solidarity with Dr Govind KC’s hunger strike.
Dr KC has been staging his 19th round of hunger strike demanding reform in the sector of medical education.
In a show of solidarity, a group of Dr KC’s supporters staged a demonstration for one hour in front of Narayani Hospital in Birgunj today.
They warned of intensifying their agitation until the government fulfilled the agitating doctor’s demands.
Doctors associated with Nepal Medical Association, Parsa chapter, had also shown their solidarity with Dr KC today. Describing KC’s struggle for the good of the nation, his supporters asked everyone in the country to support the cause of KC’s agitation.
The supporters’ group leader Jasapal Singh called on the government to address Dr KC’s demands at the earliest through dialogue.
Meanwhile, Informal Sector Service Centre has called on the Government of Nepal to be accountable regarding the issues and concerns raised by Dr Govinda KC. A press release issued by INSEC today urged the government to implement the agreements it had reached with Dr KC in the past. “Considering the current situation, we would like to draw the attention of the government to create an environment to end Dr KC’s ongoing hunger strike in a dignified manner.
Since the government has a constitutional obligation to protect the life of an individual, we urge the concerned authorities to take meaningful initiative to save Dr KC’s life,” read the release.
A version of this article appears in print on October 03, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
SURKHET, OCTOBER 1 A senior orthopaedic specialist Dr Hari Prasad Sapkota, who had been serving at Karnali Province Hospital of Surkhet, died in the course of treatment in Nepalgunj this afternoon. Dr Sapkota was confirmed with COVID-19 on September 14. Initially he was admitted to the provinc Read More...
DAMAULI, OCTOBER 1 Regular health services have been closed at GP Koirala National Respiratory Treatment Centre in Shuklagandaki Municipality, Tanahun, after a female health worker was diagnosed with COVID-19 today. The treatment centre’s Executive Director Dr Ram Kumar Shrestha confirmed th Read More...
SURKHET, OCTOBER 1 Karnali Province Governor Govind Prasad Kalauni tested positive COVID-19. According to his secretariat, the infection was confirmed today. The secretariat of the province chief today confirmed the infection, saying his swab sample was collected for PCR test after some employ Read More...
BHOJPUR, OCTOBER 1 Schools, which were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic from March, have come into operation at Bhojpur Municipal areas in Bhojpur from today. The schools have resumed adoping all the safety measures. Teaching-learning activities have been brought into operation maintaini Read More...
INARUWA, OCTOBER 1 Police rescued two adolescent girls from Nepal-India border in Bhantabari of Koshi Rural Municipality, Sunsari, yesterday. Deputy Superintendent of Police of Sunsari District Police Office, Narendra Kumar Karki, said that the two adolescent girls of Saptari were rescued from Read More...
DHANGADI, OCTOBER 1 KP Khanal, a young campaigner, of Lamkichuha in Kailali will be honoured on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 in New Delhi, India. Khanal will be honoured at a programme organised by Rising Tunkal Foundation. The 21-year-old has worked in the social service sec Read More...
RUPANDEHI: One more coronavirus infected person died in Rupandehi on Thursday night. A 40-year-old man of Sainamaina Municipality-7 died in course of treatment at Butwal-based Corona Special Hospital. Though he tested positive for coronavirus on September 27, he was admitted at the hospi Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Government of India gifted 41 ambulances, 6 school buses to government and not-for-profit organizations in 30 districts of Nepal on the occasion of 151st Gandhi Jayanti. According to the statement issued by Embassy of India, the Indian government is continuing a long-standing tradi Read More...