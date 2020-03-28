Person spreading rumours about coronavirus held

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

SURUNGA: A person spreading rumours in social media that coronavirus infection has been found in Jhapa district has been arrested from Damak on Friday evening.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bijaya Pandit at the Area Police Office, Damak, said a 35-year-old man has been taken under control on the charge of spreading the false rumour.

Meanwhile, 341 beds have been set up at various quarantine facilities in Jhapa district. One of such facilities with the highest number of beds has been set up by Birtamod Municipality.

